Tech wins namesake softball tourney

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/13/2017 - 11:41am
Leader Sports Service
021317 Techsters Katie Smith C .jpg
Photo by DARRELL JAMES/LATechSportsPix.com - Tech junior shortstop Katie Smith helped lead Louisiana Tech to a 9-3 win over Samford Sunday at the Lady Techster Softball Complex.

Louisiana Tech overcame an early three-run deficit and rallied to defeat Samford 9-3 in Sunday’s finale of the Louisiana Tech Invitational hosted at the Lady Techster Softball Complex.

Tech (5-0) ended the weekend with a perfect 5-0 record to win the tournament title while outscoring its opponents 35-9.

Win No. 5 didn’t come easy, despite the final score.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

