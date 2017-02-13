› Home ›
Tech wins namesake softball tourney
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/13/2017 - 11:41am
in
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech overcame an early three-run deficit and rallied to defeat Samford 9-3 in Sunday’s finale of the Louisiana Tech Invitational hosted at the Lady Techster Softball Complex.
Tech (5-0) ended the weekend with a perfect 5-0 record to win the tournament title while outscoring its opponents 35-9.
Win No. 5 didn’t come easy, despite the final score.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos