  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Lady Techsters top UTSA

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 02/11/2017 - 11:16pm
in
Leader Sports Service
021217 Techsters Anthony C.jpg
Louisiana Tech’s Kierra Anthony (4) goes up for two of her 12 points Saturday in the Lady Techsters’ 77-71 victory over Texas-San Antonio.

Louisiana Tech freshman Anna McLeod came up with some big plays down the stretch leading the Lady Techsters to an important 77-71 Conference USA win over Texas-San Antonio Saturday afternoon at the Thomas Assembly Center.

With the win McLeod and the Lady Techsters (13-11, 8-5 C-USA) moved into fourth place in the Conference USA standings heading into next week’s two-game road swing to Florida.

The win didn’t come easy.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share