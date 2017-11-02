› Home ›
Take a deep breath; the Super Bowl is over
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 02/11/2017 - 11:15pm
in
O.K. Davis
On this Sunday morning, a week after a Super Bowl that more than lived up to the hype, you can enjoy that cup of coffee with a serving of sports items:
MY OH MY: Those words and maybe a “Wow!” for extra emphasis are still in order seven days after The Big Game was played.
I have always thought the Super Bowl is hyped to ridiculous proportions, so much that it cannot possibly reach such lofty expectations.
After Super Bowl No. 51, I have to eat those words along with any game viewing party food leftovers.
Because it wasn’t the matchup I preferred, I just wanted to see a good game.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos