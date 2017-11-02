› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs down Roadrunners
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 02/11/2017 - 11:14pm
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — It seemed like déjà vu for Louisiana Tech on Saturday evening when playing at Texas-San Antonio.
Just like in the previous game back in Ruston in early January, the Bulldogs held the lead for the majority of the game and the Roadrunners were able to hit a couple of late 3-pointers to pull to within a possession.
But this time Tech closed the deal in large part due to redshirt senior Erik McCree who had a game-high 25 points and a key block in the final seconds to take the 72-66 road victory inside the Convocation Center.
