Texas Southern defeats G-Men, 77-71
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 02/11/2017 - 11:13pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING — Grambling State nabbed a one-point lead with 9:55 remaining, but Texas Southern pulled away down the stretch for a 77-70 win — its fourth straight — Saturday in the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.
Redmond Brown’s layup put the G-Men on top 43-42 with 9:55 remaining, but that’s as close as GSU would get as TSU went back in top 18 seconds later and never looked back.
