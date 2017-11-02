› Home ›
Grambling women win war of Lady Tigers
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 02/11/2017 - 11:12pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING — Jazmine Torian poured in 22 points Saturday afternoon as Grambling State claimed a share of first place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference with a 64-52 win over Texas Southern in the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.
The win pushed Grambling to 10-2 overall and 9-3 in the SWAC while TSU fell to 14-8 and 8-3 in conference play.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos