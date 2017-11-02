› Home ›
RHS girls cap off regular season with big win
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 02/11/2017 - 11:11pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
There’s nothing like gaining a little momentum heading into the postseason.
And that’s exactly what the Ruston High School Lady Bearcats did Friday night as the exploded past District 2-5A rival West Monroe with a 61-29 win on Senior Night at the RHS Boys Gym.
Ruston dominated the Lady Rebels from start to finish, building a 23-2 lead by the end of the first quarter and never looking back.
The Lady Bearcats led 27-13 at intermission, and a 52-51 at the end of the third quarter allowed RHS coach Doc Hoefler empty his bench for much of the final stanza.
