Bearcats fall to West Monroe; Cougars win in OT
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 02/11/2017 - 11:09pm
T. Scott Boatright
Ruston High School fell in a District 2-5A boys hoops showdown Friday night as West Monroe defeated the Bearcats 60-57 at the RHS Boys Gym.
Trane Hargrove led the Bearcats with 18 points while Terrance Dodson added 11.
D’Marques Harris chipped in with nine for RHS and Dequalyn Jackson with eight points.
Langston Powell led West Monroe with 18 points while Dennis Collins added 13 and Jordan Powell chipped in with 10.
The Bearcats return to action on Tuesday when they play host to District 2-5A foe Pineville in what will be Senior Night for the Bearcats.
