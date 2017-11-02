  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech softball starts season with four wins

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 02/11/2017 - 11:08pm
Lady Techsters Invitational Tournament set to wrap up today
Leader Sports Service
Left: Louisiana Tech’s Krystal De La Cruz picked up a win and a save in the circle Saturday as the Lady Techsters swept a pair of games against UAPB and Missouri State. Right: Louisiana Tech’s Berkley Calapp slides into second base Friday night during the Lady Techsters win over North Dakota State.

For the second straight day, Louisiana Tech won in contrasting styles, run-ruling Arkansas-Pine Bluff 10-0 Saturday morning and narrowly defeating Missouri State 5-4 at the Lady Techster Softball Complex.

With the wins, the Lady Techsters are now 4-0 heading into their tourney finale against Samford set for 1 p.m. today.

LA Tech 10, UAPB 0
(5 innings)

Freshman Marilyn Rizzato drove home three runs with a pair of doubles and Morgan Turkoly added two RBIs on two hits to lead a 12-hit attack for the Lady Techsters in the five-inning contests.

