› Home ›
Tech softball starts season with four wins
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 02/11/2017 - 11:08pm
in
Lady Techsters Invitational Tournament set to wrap up today
Leader Sports Service
For the second straight day, Louisiana Tech won in contrasting styles, run-ruling Arkansas-Pine Bluff 10-0 Saturday morning and narrowly defeating Missouri State 5-4 at the Lady Techster Softball Complex.
With the wins, the Lady Techsters are now 4-0 heading into their tourney finale against Samford set for 1 p.m. today.
LA Tech 10, UAPB 0
(5 innings)
Freshman Marilyn Rizzato drove home three runs with a pair of doubles and Morgan Turkoly added two RBIs on two hits to lead a 12-hit attack for the Lady Techsters in the five-inning contests.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos