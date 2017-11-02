No one fights alone: Bulldog tackles cancer
Jaqwis Dancy has been in the news before. He’s the Louisiana Tech running back who was diagnosed with cancer last October.
Initial stories centered, of course, on his own condition. They ran in news outlets all over the country, from The Ruston Daily Leader to CBS News to USA Today. Follow-up stories commented on his “mature and selfless” attributes and his becoming like a big brother to the children at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, where he’s being treated.
As the local St. Jude Radiothon begins Monday, the focus shifts again, ever so slightly.
Nineteen-year-old Dancy continues to hold the children of St. Jude close to his heart, but he’s also asking residents of the region to open their own hearts and donate to the cause that’s now interlocked with his fight for life.
That’s appropriate, considering the radiothon will end on Valentine’s Day.
North Louisiana’s 36th annual St. Jude Radiothon will be broadcast live on Z-107.5 from Ruston’s Super 1 Foods from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
Last year, the event brought in approximately $63,000.
Dancy began treatment at St. Jude last October for Stage 3 Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer in the immune system that starts in the white blood cells.
For most diseases and treatments, St. Jude admits patients who are 21 years old or younger at the time of acceptance.
“When I first walked in, I saw all the kids and everybody struggling, and my emotions just broke out,” he recalled.
But the nurses took charge, and he remembers “how easy they made things look — they brought up my spirits and kept them high.”
As time passed, the Junction City, Arkansas, native became closer to other patients while witnessing their trials. “Seeing their struggles made me transform into a different person,” he said. He joined the nurses in keeping the children in a good frame of mind, reassuring them that “everything will be OK.”
He especially remembers when he met Ruston Elementary student Deangelo Brown — or “Junior,” Dancy he calls him. Probably like a lot of young boys at St. Jude, Deangelo wants to be a football player. “He wants to be like me,” Dancy said.
So Dancy provided Deangelo with an autographed football, signed with the words “Keep fighting; never give up on your dreams.”
Dancy never knew much about St. Jude Hospital except for the TV commercials that all of us have witnessed – until last winter when his best from friend high school was admitted there. That’s when Dancy’s knowledge of the hospital began to broaden.
And the scene has continued to transform.
One of Dancy’s most vivid memories of St. Jude happened just last month: In January he had his last round of chemotherapy. “The nurses came with balloons and confetti and sang me a song,” he said. “It sounds so simple, yet is so profound.”
The scene is evolving still. This past week, doctors took tissues from the lymph nodes under one of Dancy’s arms.
They weren’t sure if it was cancer or just scarring.
Dancy found out Thursday that more celebration is in order. He is still cancer free.
So with that celebration-worthy news, the radiothon approaches and when asked what he would tell potential donors, Dancy said, “Give all you can because the children up there really need it.”
To those who have already given, he said, “Thank you very much. I appreciate it, the kids appreciate it, the nurses appreciate it, the whole St. Jude family appreciates it. It makes it easier for me to overcome all of this.”
The radiothon chair for one of the participating volunteer organizations, Nancy Darland of the Zeta Rho chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha, said, “We’ve been extremely fortunate over the years that everyone in the region has opened up their hearts and wallets to the St. Jude children and their families, who really need our support.
“The hospital can’t stay open without donations like this. All the children’s battles — Dancy’s and Deangelo’s battles — emphasize that we must continue to raise money to help St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. These amazing, courageous people need us. Whatever we raise, there’s that much more support that the hospital did not have before.”
The number to call for pledges during the radiothon is 1-800-787-5288. Donations can also be made in person at Super 1 Foods.
