› Home ›
Tech RB learns he is cancer free
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 02/11/2017 - 10:12pm
in
Fans offers support through #Dogs4Dancy
Leader News Service
Four months after being diagnosed with stage 3 Hodgkin lymphoma and enduring chemotherapy treatments, Louisiana Tech sophomore running back Jaqwis Dancy has learned he is cancer free.
After being diagnosed with the treatable form of cancer in early October, Dancy immediately went to work with chemotherapy sessions every few weeks at St. Jude’s Research Hospital in Memphis before receiving a phone call Thursday evening with the news that he cancer free.
Moving forward, Dancy will undergo a couple rounds of radiation to ensure there are no cancerous cells detected.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos