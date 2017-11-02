› Home ›
Rocky start gives no hint of Rat-L-Trap’s success
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 02/11/2017 - 8:45pm
Glynn Harris
This week, my Face Book page carried the news of a bass tournament, the Rat-L-Trap Classic to be held over on Lake Guntersville in Alabama. This caught my eye and caused me to flip back through the pages of my memory to a trip I once made to Alexandria to the Bill Lewis Lure Company, producers of the wildly popular Rat-L-Trap bass lures. Look in the tackle boxes of any 10 bass fishermen you know, not only here in Louisiana but around the country as well and chances are excellent you’ll find a Rat-L-Trap or two in half of them.
