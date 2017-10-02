› Home ›
GSU internal review finds violations
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/10/2017 - 12:19pm
$118,000 used to purchase food, goods for personal use
Derek J. Amaya
Four employees were dismissed in January and additional financial controls will be implemented as a result of a Grambling State University internal program review resulting in the discovery of financial policy violations involving more than $118,000 used to purchase food, goods and services for personal use between May 2011 and about February 2015.
The policy violations were related to the Tiger One cards, a university issued debit card where students can place money and use on-campus or off-campus at establishments that accept them, said GSU President Rick Gallot.
