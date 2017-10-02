› Home ›
Local church renews gumbo fundraiser
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/10/2017 - 12:17pm
Derek J. Amaya
After a seven-year hiatus, the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church Gumbo Fundraiser returned to help raise up money for the church.
The St. Thomas Ladies Guild sold chicken and sausage gumbo for $10 per quart Thursday at the church, said Cynthia Aillet Murry, daughter of former Louisiana Tech University football coach Joe Aillet.
The fundraiser can trace its roots back to 1941 when Aillet and his wife, Ruby, arrived in Ruston to coach at Tech.
The Aillets, a Catholic family, noticed there was no Catholic church in the area.
