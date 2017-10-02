› Home ›
Fire destroys local residence
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/10/2017 - 12:14pm
in
Nancy Bergeron
Investigation is continuing today into a Thursday morning fire that destroyed one residence, damaged a second and claimed the life of a pet dog.
Ruston firefighters responded to 814 West Mississippi Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. to find the wood-frame house there fully engulfed in flame. The occupant was not home at the time, RFD Public Education Officer Eric Brazzel said.
Authorities don’t know how the fire began but do not suspect foul play, he said.
“It appeared to have started somewhere near the kitchen area,” Brazzel said.
