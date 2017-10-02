  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Fire destroys local residence

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/10/2017 - 12:14pm
Nancy Bergeron
Submitted photo - A Thursday morning fire destroyed this residence at 814 West Mississippi Ave. and claimed the life of the occupant’s pet dog. The blaze also damaged a duplex next door. Ruston firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 30 minutes but remained on the scene for three hours battling hot spots.

Investigation is continuing today into a Thursday morning fire that destroyed one residence, damaged a second and claimed the life of a pet dog.

Ruston firefighters responded to 814 West Mississippi Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. to find the wood-frame house there fully engulfed in flame. The occupant was not home at the time, RFD Public Education Officer Eric Brazzel said.

Authorities don’t know how the fire began but do not suspect foul play, he said.

“It appeared to have started somewhere near the kitchen area,” Brazzel said.

