› Home ›
Tech, GSU set upcoming productions
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/10/2017 - 12:07pm
in
Art Talk
Check out these upcoming stage productions at Louisiana Tech and Grambling State Universities:
Louisiana Tech Concert Association hosts the American Shakespeare Center 2016-17 Hungry Hearts Tour production of William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” on Feb. 21.
With its ravishing language and uproarious comedy, “Romeo and Juliet” celebrates love’s triumph and its trivialities. Verona’s walls embrace the volatility of youth as well as the wisdom and restraint that often escape young and old alike.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos