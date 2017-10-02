  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Lady Techsters rebound past Texas-El Paso

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/10/2017 - 11:59am
Leader Sports Service
Photo by DARRELL JAMES - Jasmine LeBlanc led the Louisiana Techsters with 17 points and 14 rebounds in Thursday’s win over UTEP.

For the second time this season, Louisiana Tech struggled to shoot the basketball against Texas-El Paso, but the Lady Techsters ability to dominate the glass and hit free throws led them to a 69-61 victory before 1,809 fans at the Thomas Assembly Center Thursday night.

Tech (12-11, 7-5 Conference USA) hit just 37 percent of its field goals but pulled down 20 offensive rebounds and outscored UTEP (6-17, 3-8 C-USA) 24-6 at the free throw line to snap a five-game losing streak against the Miners.

