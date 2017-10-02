› Home ›
Lady Techsters rebound past Texas-El Paso
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/10/2017 - 11:59am
in
Leader Sports Service
For the second time this season, Louisiana Tech struggled to shoot the basketball against Texas-El Paso, but the Lady Techsters ability to dominate the glass and hit free throws led them to a 69-61 victory before 1,809 fans at the Thomas Assembly Center Thursday night.
Tech (12-11, 7-5 Conference USA) hit just 37 percent of its field goals but pulled down 20 offensive rebounds and outscored UTEP (6-17, 3-8 C-USA) 24-6 at the free throw line to snap a five-game losing streak against the Miners.
