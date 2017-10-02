› Home ›
Tech releases outdoor track and field slate
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/10/2017 - 11:57am
in
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech Track and Field head coach Gary Stanley has announced the program’s 2017 outdoor schedule, which begins at home with Tech’s annual Jim Mize Invitational on March 17.
Tech is currently preparing to wrap up the 2017 indoor schedule with the Conference USA Championships, which will be held Feb. 18-19 in Birmingham, Alabama. The indoor season officially concludes with the NCAA Indoor Championships in College Station, Texas on March 10-11.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos