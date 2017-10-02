› Home ›
GSU to unveil hoops championship banners
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/10/2017 - 11:56am
in
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — The Grambling State University Athletics Department and Office of Institutional Advancement will hold a banner unveiling on Saturday.
The championship banners will be dropped during halftime of the GSU men’s basketball game against Texas Southern University. Tip off for that game will be at 5:30 p.m.
The GSU Lady Tigers will play host to TSU beforehand in a game tipping off at 3 p.m.
Grambling State Athletics Director Paul Bryant said he has made honoring the legacy of champions at the storied institution a top priority of his administration.
