Dunkin’ Dogs dig out win over Miners
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/10/2017 - 11:54am
Leader Sports Service
EL PASO, Texas— The Louisiana Tech men’s basketball team was eight hours behind schedule getting into El Paso due to a missed flight connection.
They were then 30 minutes late getting to the Don Haskins Center for the game due to it taking an hour in bumper-to-bumper traffic.
Despite that, and not scoring in the final 3:45, the Bulldogs still managed to escape with a nail-biting 62-61 road victory over the UTEP Miners on Thursday night.
