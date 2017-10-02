› Home ›
Are there really only two sides?
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/10/2017 - 11:47am
Keiera Bell
In a life with so many mishaps and disagreements, it’s hard for some people to keep a positive outlook. So if you can’t be positive, just become neutral, like Switzerland. I’ve been through quite a few hardships in my life, like breakups, arguments with family and friends, bad grades, the loss of loved ones, close encounters with death, depression, anxiety, etc. Sometimes I feel like I’ve been through so much that life itself can get worse rather than better. However, I know that is not a healthy way to go about things because it can become a detrimental way of thinking.
