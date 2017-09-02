  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Mayor to speak at Tech commencement

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/09/2017 - 11:08am
Leader News Service
Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker will serve as the keynote speaker for Louisiana Tech University’s winter commencement exercises at 10 a.m. Feb. 25 at the Thomas Assembly Center.

Walker has been involved in the economic growth and civic well-being of Ruston and Lincoln Parish, both prior to and during his term as mayor, and has long been an advocate of and supporter for Louisiana Tech.

