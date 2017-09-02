  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Street study helps map maintenance program

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/09/2017 - 11:05am
Nancy Bergeron

Ruston officials now know exactly which city streets need the most repairs, where traffic counts are the highest and on what roads motorists get the smoothest ride.

Those are just some of the results of a street study commissioned in December 2015 by the Board of Aldermen and being used to help set this year’s top priority street projects, including the 35 miles of overlay that is part of the Moving Ruston Forward infrastructure improvements project.

