Help a Grambling family in need
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/09/2017 - 10:54am

Derek J. Amaya
The home of André Samford Jr. and LaDana Samford is full of warmth and love with an abundance of strength and perseverance.
At the center of it all, there’s four-month-old André Sanford III, the Grambling couple’s first child together.
André III is loved by both of his parents and they are proud to show their newborn baby to the rest of the community.
However, the Sanfords are in need of the community’s help.
