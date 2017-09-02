› Home ›
Lending a helping hand
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/09/2017 - 10:52am
Rick Hohlt
About 7,800 active patients are seen at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital yearly, most of whom are treated on a continuing outpatient basis as part of ongoing research programs. St. Jude has treated children from all 50 states and from around the world, according to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital website.
Because of donations, St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
Beginning on Monday, residents of Lincoln Parish will be able to make a difference in the lives of those at the hospital.
