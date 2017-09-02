  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Dunkin’ Dogs on road to face Miners

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/09/2017 - 10:47am
Leader Sports Service
022517 Tech Konkol C.jpg
Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT - Louisiana Tech men’s basketball head coach Eric Konkol leads the Dunkin’ Dogs against UTEP at 8 p.m. tonight in El Paso, Texas.

The Louisiana Tech men’s basketball team has four road games remaining in the regular season and all four will take place in the state of Texas.

The first of those four comes when the Bulldogs travel to El Paso to battle the Texas-El Paso Miners at 8 p.m. today inside the Don Haskins Center.

After picking up two home wins this past week, Tech (16-8, 8-3 Conference USA) finds itself alone in second place in the league standings. A logjam exists behind them though with five teams within two games.

