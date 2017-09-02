› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs on road to face Miners
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/09/2017 - 10:47am
in
Leader Sports Service
The Louisiana Tech men’s basketball team has four road games remaining in the regular season and all four will take place in the state of Texas.
The first of those four comes when the Bulldogs travel to El Paso to battle the Texas-El Paso Miners at 8 p.m. today inside the Don Haskins Center.
After picking up two home wins this past week, Tech (16-8, 8-3 Conference USA) finds itself alone in second place in the league standings. A logjam exists behind them though with five teams within two games.
