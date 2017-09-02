› Home ›
Techsters set for rematch vs. UTEP
Thu, 02/09/2017
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech has shot the basketball well this season.
The Lady Techsters (11-11, 6-5 Conference USA) connected on 40 percent or more of their field goal attempts in 20 of 22 games this year, currently ranking No. 1 in C-USA in field-goal percentage.
But in Tech’s 69-62 road loss at Texas-El Paso on Jan. 5, the Miners (6-16, 3-7 C-USA) held the Lady Techsters to a season-low 27 percent shooting for the game. It was not a pleasant night on the offensive end for head coach Brooke Stoehr and Co.
