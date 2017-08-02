› Home ›
School board approves school calendar
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/08/2017 - 11:49am
Derek J. Amaya
The 2017-18 school year is set.
The Lincoln Parish School Board approved the 2017-18 calendar year during their regularly scheduled board meeting Tuesday at the Lincoln Parish Early Childhood Center.
The school calendar resembles much like the 2016-17 school year, said Lisa Bastion, chief academic officer.
The first day for students will be a half-day on Aug. 11 and school will let out May 18, 2018.
