School board approves school calendar

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/08/2017 - 11:49am
Derek J. Amaya

The 2017-18 school year is set.

The Lincoln Parish School Board approved the 2017-18 calendar year during their regularly scheduled board meeting Tuesday at the Lincoln Parish Early Childhood Center.

The school calendar resembles much like the 2016-17 school year, said Lisa Bastion, chief academic officer.

The first day for students will be a half-day on Aug. 11 and school will let out May 18, 2018.

