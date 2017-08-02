› Home ›
Town hall meeting set for Monday
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/08/2017 - 11:48am
in
Gov’t, education reps to report on projects
Nancy Bergeron
Representatives of local and parish governments, along with public education and the business community, will be front and center Monday night at the second annual Lincoln Parish United town hall meeting.
The event will be held at the Ruston Civic Center and is free of charge. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for refreshments with the program beginning at 6 p.m.
During the meeting, speakers will report on current and upcoming projects and programs. The town hall meeting is sponsored by the Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos