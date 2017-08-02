› Home ›
Tech professor receives Nurse’s Touch Award from national organization
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/08/2017 - 11:42am
in
Leader News Service
Patti McFadden, associate professor of nursing at Louisiana Tech University, has been named a recipient of the 2017 Nurse’s Touch Award from Assessment Technologies Institute Nursing Education.
ATI Nursing Education’s Nurse’s Touch Award honors outstanding educators for advancing professionalism, leadership and communication skills in nursing education programs. McFadden was selected as one of four recipients from a group of over 800 nominations representing the best nursing educators in the nation.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos