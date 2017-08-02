› Home ›
Reader writes about church choir
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/08/2017 - 11:37am
in
For many years music has been a big part of the Christian church service. An observer must note that there are as many songs and ways to worship as there are verses in the Bible — and that is quite a few.
I am grateful that through the years, I have learned to appreciate many kinds of music.
For instance, the massive choir backed by the massive organ, at the All Saint’s Church in Atlanta, can make one feel as if they are standing on holy ground.
