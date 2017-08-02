› Home ›
Forrest Gump was right all along
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/08/2017 - 11:32am
Nancy Bergeron
Happy almost Valentine’s Day, Louisiana.
Come Monday, the Legislature will go into a 10-day special session, and the glow radiating from Baton Rouge won’t be the blush of a dozen red roses on their way from your honey.
Unless, that is, you’re in love with yet another round of bloodletting budget cuts.
Yep, it’s the same mournful song, umpteenth verse.
This time, Louisiana is facing a $304 million budget shortfall for the spending year that ends June 30. The situation is getting to be old hat — not to mention way out of hand.
