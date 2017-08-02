  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Recycling uptick shows program’s success

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/08/2017 - 11:29am
Rick Hohlt

When city officials rolled out Ruston’s curbside recycling program in January, they figured twice-a-month pickup inside the city limits would be plenty.

They were wrong.

“The volume we’re getting is incredible,” Mayor Ronny Walker said.

So incredible — and so exciting, we might add — that beginning March 2, recycling inside Ruston will be picked up once a week at no extra charge.

It took only two citywide recycling pickup runs for officials to discover customer’s recycling bins were overflowing, while their household garbage receptacles were often only half full.

