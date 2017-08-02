› Home ›
Lincoln Prep takes 1-1A boys’ title
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/08/2017 - 11:24am
T. Scott Boatright
The Lincoln Preparatory School locked down a District 1-1A title Tuesday as the Panthers defeated Haynesville 65-53.
Chanse Robinson led Lincoln Prep with 19 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and one blocked shot.
Tylan Dean added 17 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal for Lincoln Prep, which also got 13 points, 10 rebounds five assists and a blocked shot from Kae Williams along with 10 points two steals and two assists from Treun Ford.
Lincoln Prep stands at 25-5 overall and 12-1 in District 1-1A.
Choudrant 73, Vision Academy 44
