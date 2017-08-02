› Home ›
Tech’s McCree state Player of Week
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/08/2017 - 11:22am
in
Leader Sports Service
For the fifth time this season, Louisiana Tech’s Erik McCree was selected as the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.
The redshirt senior averaged 22 points while shooting 46 percent from the field and 64 percent from 3-point range (7-of-11) in helping the Bulldogs post two big home wins over WKU and Marshall.
On Thursday night against the Hilltoppers, the forward registered 14 points, hitting a career-tying four 3-pointers, and seven rebounds despite being in foul trouble.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos