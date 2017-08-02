  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Techspys set for April 24

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/08/2017 - 11:20am
Third annual event to honor athletes
Leader Sports Service
Photo by Tom Morris/LATechSportsPix.com - Louisiana Tech Athletics will host the third annual Techspys on April 24 at Howard Auditorium.

Louisiana Tech Athletics will roll out the blue carpet as it hosts the third annual Techspys on Monday, April 24 at 6:30 p.m. at Howard Auditorium located on the University campus.

The stars of the Louisiana Tech Athletics world will be out that night for an evening filled with honoring the best players, plays, performances and more from the past year.

Awards will be presented at the event, including male and female athlete of the year, male and female freshman of the year, male and female performance of the year, male and female play of the year, team of the year, and more.

