› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs get new player’s lounge
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/08/2017 - 11:18am
in
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech administration and men’s basketball coaching staff gathered together in the Thomas Assembly Center with Terry and Donna Ewing and Family on Saturday night pregame to have a dedication for the new L.C. (Lew) Ewing Players’ Lounge.
Terry and Donna Ewing made the lead gift toward the renovations of the Bulldogs player lounge that has a nameplate outside the door bearing L.C. (Lew) Ewing’s name. The lounge, which is a converted office space, can also be accessed from the adjacent team locker room through an oversized glass entryway.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos