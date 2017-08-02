  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Dunkin’ Dogs get new player’s lounge

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/08/2017 - 11:18am
in
Leader Sports Service
020817 Tech mbb Ewings C.jpg
Photo by DONNY CROWE/LA Tech Athleics Communicatopns - Terry and Donna Ewing pose next to the name plate honoring the new L.C. (Lew) Ewing player’s lounge for the Louisiana Tech men’s basketball team.

Louisiana Tech administration and men’s basketball coaching staff gathered together in the Thomas Assembly Center with Terry and Donna Ewing and Family on Saturday night pregame to have a dedication for the new L.C. (Lew) Ewing Players’ Lounge.

Terry and Donna Ewing made the lead gift toward the renovations of the Bulldogs player lounge that has a nameplate outside the door bearing L.C. (Lew) Ewing’s name. The lounge, which is a converted office space, can also be accessed from the adjacent team locker room through an oversized glass entryway.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share