  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Zydeco music brings magic to the library

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/07/2017 - 11:29am
in
Zydeco royalty to play concert
Heather Small Hawley
020717 SeanArdoin2 C.jpg
Submitted photo - Sean Ardoin and Zydekool will play at 6 p.m. today in the Library Events Center. The concert is free and open to the public.

When life gets a little too quiet in Louisiana, it is time for a little Zydeco music.

The Lincoln Parish Library invites residents to join them as they host Sean Ardoin and his band Zydekool at 6 p.m. today in the Library Events Center.

“If the rollicking rhythm of a Zydeco band can’t make you dance, you might not have the soul of a Louisianian, and we’re ready to give it a test as we bring a member of Zydeco royalty to town,” said Sarah Creekmore, administrative assistant for the library.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share