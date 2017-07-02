› Home ›
Zydeco music brings magic to the library
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/07/2017 - 11:29am
Zydeco royalty to play concert
Heather Small Hawley
When life gets a little too quiet in Louisiana, it is time for a little Zydeco music.
The Lincoln Parish Library invites residents to join them as they host Sean Ardoin and his band Zydekool at 6 p.m. today in the Library Events Center.
“If the rollicking rhythm of a Zydeco band can’t make you dance, you might not have the soul of a Louisianian, and we’re ready to give it a test as we bring a member of Zydeco royalty to town,” said Sarah Creekmore, administrative assistant for the library.
