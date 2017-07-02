  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
New trail coming to Cook Park

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/07/2017 - 11:26am
Nancy Bergeron

For the first time since 1993, a new trail is coming to a local park and the city is looking for volunteers to help get the site ready.

An approximately 1.5-mile multi-use trail for bicyclists, hikers, runners and walkers is being built at Ruston’s Cook Park, located at 2800 Kavanaugh Road. Volunteers will meet at the park at 10 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Workers will be using rakes and shovels to clear a path, Ammen Jordan, Ruston’s director of development, said.

