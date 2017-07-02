› Home ›
Aldermen approve land purchase for complex
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/07/2017 - 11:25am
in
Nancy Bergeron
Ruston’s Board of Aldermen has agreed to spend slightly more than $1 million to complete the major land acquisition for the city’s new multi-sports recreational complex to be built off U.S. 167 South.
With no discussion and no debate, the board voted unanimously Monday to approve the purchase of approximately 29.4 acres located between South Farmerville Street and U.S. 167 South. Fifteen of those acres will be bought from the Ruston Girls Softball Association and the rest from the Campus Community Assembly of God Church.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos