› Home ›
CVB marketing director graduates from LTLA
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/07/2017 - 11:21am
in
Leader News Service
Amanda Quimby, marketing director for the Ruston Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau has graduated from the Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy.
The academy is a program of the Louisiana Travel Promotion Association. Graduates were recognized at LTPA’s annual membership meeting in Natchitoches.
The 22 members of the LTLA class spent all of 2016 developing their leadership skills while learning from seasoned professionals from throughout the tourism industry, according to the travel organization.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos