Healthy communities for parish
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/07/2017 - 11:17am
Cathy Judd
The LSU AgCenter is working on building healthy communities one community at a time in order to help make the healthy choice the easy choice for all Louisianans. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Louisiana holds the highest obesity prevalence in the US at 36 percent. Because of this high prevalence of obesity, Louisiana citizens suffer from high rates of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.
