› Home ›
NFL right in honoring HBCUs
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/07/2017 - 11:14am
in
Rick Hohlt
Congratulations to the NFL and Super Bowl LI for getting it all done right on Sunday.
From start to an overtime finish in which New England rallied from a 28-3 deficit to take a 34-28 win, the game was simply spectacular.
Louisiana Tech was represented by Patriots punter Ryan Allen, who earned his second Super Bowl ring.
But one of the game’s favorite moments for the Ruston Daily Leader came before the opening kickoff, when the NFL recognized Pro Football Hall of Fame members who attended a Historically Black College/University.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos