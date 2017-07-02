  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Red-hot Braves burn G-Men

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/07/2017 - 11:12am
in
Alcorn hits on 57.6 precent of its shots in 75-65 win
020717 GSU Ugba C.jpg
Photo by TONY VALENTINO - Grambling State’s Averyl Ugba lays in two of his team-best 18 points Monday night in the Tigers’ 75-65 loss at Alcorn State.

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Reginal Johnson scored 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting and Alcorn State won its sixth straight game 75-65 over Grambling State on Monday.

It is the third time the Braves have won five-plus games in-a-row over the last two seasons.

DeAndré Davis, Denzel Dulin, and A.J. Mosby each finished with 14 points for the Braves (11-11, 8-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference), with Mosby adding a team high nine assists. The Braves finished with 24 total assists on their 31 field goals, and finished shooting 57.4 percent.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share