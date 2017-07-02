› Home ›
Red-hot Braves burn G-Men
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/07/2017 - 11:12am
in
Alcorn hits on 57.6 precent of its shots in 75-65 win
LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Reginal Johnson scored 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting and Alcorn State won its sixth straight game 75-65 over Grambling State on Monday.
It is the third time the Braves have won five-plus games in-a-row over the last two seasons.
DeAndré Davis, Denzel Dulin, and A.J. Mosby each finished with 14 points for the Braves (11-11, 8-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference), with Mosby adding a team high nine assists. The Braves finished with 24 total assists on their 31 field goals, and finished shooting 57.4 percent.
