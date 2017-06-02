› Home ›
School board to review calendar
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/06/2017 - 12:28pm
Vote expected during Tuesday’s meeting
Derek J. Amaya
The Lincoln Parish School Board will review a proposed calendar for the 2017-18 school year during the regularly scheduled board meeting at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Lincoln Parish Early Childhood Center.
The board is expected to vote on the proposed calendar during the meeting. The board will also consider:
• A change order on the New Tech classroom project at Ruston High School.
• Permission to bid the RHS auditorium ceiling and Ruston Junior High School restroom project.
• Policy manual revisions.
