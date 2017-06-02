› Home ›
Director of A.E. Phillips elected to national post
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/06/2017 - 12:26pm

Leader News Service
Joanne Hood, director of A. E. Phillips Laboratory School at Louisiana Tech University, has been elected to serve as Louisiana’s representative with the National Association of Elementary School Principals.
The NAESP, founded in 1921, is a professional organization serving elementary and middle school principals throughout the United States, Canada and overseas.
The Board of Directors of the Louisiana Association of Principals, a local affiliate for NAESP, elected Hood to the NAESP post.
