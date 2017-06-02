› Home ›
“She Kills Monsters’ Opens at Stone Theatre
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/06/2017 - 12:18pm
in
Heather Small Hawley
Beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Louisiana Tech University’s Department of Theatre will host the world premiere of “She Kills Monsters” at Stone Theatre in the Howard Center for the Performing Arts.
The production is an action-packed performance written by Louisiana Tech University alumnus Qui Nguyen and directed by Mark Guinn, professor and director of the School of Performing Arts.
