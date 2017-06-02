› Home ›
Is your teen being abused by their partner?
Terrie Queen Autrey
Would you be surprised to learn that nearly 1.5 million high school students nationwide experience physical abuse from a dating partner in a single year? In fact, one in three adolescents in the U.S. is a victim of physical, sexual, emotional or verbal abuse from a dating partner. Consider that number for a moment. Imagine a cheering squad, a debate team, a cross country team, a church youth group. Now mentally set aside one-third of the members. These represent the number of teens who are currently being abused by a boyfriend or girlfriend.
