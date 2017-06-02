  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
4-H student enjoys projects

Sophia Parkman shows off her newest twin Boer goats from her 4-H Livestock Project. Other livestock Sophia enjoys include her horse project, where she shows her quarterhorse gelding, Soloman Goldfinger and her dog project with her black lab, Hunter. Sophia is a 7th grade honors student at Cedar Creek where she is active as a middle school cheerleader.

