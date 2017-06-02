› Home ›
4-H student enjoys projects
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/06/2017 - 12:08pm
in
Sophia Parkman shows off her newest twin Boer goats from her 4-H Livestock Project. Other livestock Sophia enjoys include her horse project, where she shows her quarterhorse gelding, Soloman Goldfinger and her dog project with her black lab, Hunter. Sophia is a 7th grade honors student at Cedar Creek where she is active as a middle school cheerleader.
