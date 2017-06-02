› Home ›
‘I was hungry, and ye pondered’
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/06/2017 - 12:02pm
in
Sallie Rose Hollis
The idea occurred to me as I pulled into the Super 1 Foods parking lot. So I said a small prayer that if someone was in the store who could be blessed by my speaking with him or her, for me to recognize the opportunity and act appropriately.
Then I hurried inside and promptly forgot about my request. At least until I came to the checkout. Realizing that I hadn’t spoken to anyone at all, I tried to engage the checker in conversation. Monosyllables resulted. Oh, well. I tried.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos